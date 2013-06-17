OSLO, June 17 Production at the Oseberg field centre in the Norwegian North Sea is shut after an incident early on Monday and it is unclear when it will restart, operator Statoil said on Monday.

Oseberg produced 1.6 million barrels of oil and gas 400 million cubic metres of gas in April, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The Oseberg field centre also processes oil and gas from other field: Oseberg Oest, Oseberg Soer and Tune.