By Stine Jacobsen
| STAVANGER, Norway
STAVANGER, Norway Aug 30 The sale of a stake in
Carcara, the giant Brazilian offshore oil prospect, to Norway's
Statoil ASA will gain Brazil's state-led oil company
Petrobras as much as $11 billion to pay debt or invest in other
projects that promise to generate cash more quickly, Petrobras'
chief executive said on Tuesday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, sold its 66 percent stake in the prospect in July for
$2.5 billion. But the sale will also free it from the need to
invest its share of the area's estimated $12 billion to $13
billion development cost, CEO Pedro Parente told reporters in
Stavanger, Norway. That cost would total $7.9 billion to $8.6
billion.
"First of all we are in a period where we need cash,"
Parente said. "Another issue here is that Carcara is not close
to the other fields we have, so by not being close to the fields
we would not be able to use the synergies we can use when
developing other fields that are closer."
Parente also said Petrobras will meet its goal to sell $15.1
billion of assets by the end of 2016. The target, set in 2015,
is designed to slash its nearly $125 billion of debt, the
largest in the oil industry.
Statoil said it is excited about developing Carcara, where
it expects to produce its first oil after 2020, when older
mature fields in Norway will be in decline.
Statoil says Carcara contains 700 million to 1.3 billion
barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas, enough for all U.S.
oil needs for two months.
While Statoil has no official estimate for Carcara
development costs, Chief Executive Eldar Saetre told reporters
on Tuesday that the $12 billion to $13 billion suggested by
Parente "is a starting point."
"I think the numbers we are talking about are covering the
whole field," Saetre said. "Our target is to go lower on the
costs, but it is too early to give a number."
More than half of the oil and gas discovered in the Carcara
prospect is believed to extend beyond the BM-S-8 block, in which
Statoil bought a stake and will require Brazil to auction off
adjacent areas to develop.
Statoil's partners in Carcara are Portugal's Galp Energia
SGPS SA (14 percent), Brazil's QGEP SA (10
percent) and privately owned Barra Energia do Brasil Petróleo e
Gás Ltda (10 percent). Barra Energia is backed by U.S.
investment funds Riverstone Holdings LLC and First
Reserve Corp.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by
Dan Grebler)