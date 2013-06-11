* Statoil takes over role as operator from Sept. 1
* Seeks shale oil in the Northern Territory
* Plans up to 6 wells and seismic surveys in 2014
OSLO, June 11 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil
agreed to raise its stake to as much as 80 percent in
Australian shale permits held by PetroFrontier in
exchange for fully funding future exploration costs and taking
over as operator.
The deal, which involves over 13 million acres in the remote
frontier areas of the Northern Territory, will give Statoil its
first shale operating role outside the United States from Sept.
1 as well as significant operations in an area with little
activity so far.
Under the deal, Statoil can raise its stake in
PetroFrontier's permits to 80 percent if it spends $160 million
on exploration costs through 2016, fully funding all exploration
in the permits, PetroFrontier said.
The companies have already drilled several wells in the
area, looking primarily for shale oil, and plan to spend $50
million through 2014 to complete more seismic surveys and drill
up to six wells.
Beyond 2016, the two companies will fund exploration costs
based on their ownership interests, they said.
Statoil produces shale oil and gas in the Eagle Ford basin
in Texas, the Bakken area in Montana and North Dakota, and the
Marcellus area mostly in New York.
It produced about 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
in its U.S. shale licenses in the first quarter and aims to
increase that to around 300,000 barrels per day by 2020.