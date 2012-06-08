June 8 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
signed a long-term deal to deliver liquefied natural gas to
Malaysia, it said on Friday, the first such contract for the
company in the lucrative Asian market.
Malaysia, one of the world's top LNG exporters, was forced
to look for imports recently to meet rising domestic demand as
output from its ageing fields dwindles.
About one billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, nearly enough
to run two 400-megawatt gas power plants for a year, will be
delivered aboard tankers over three and a half years, Statoil
said in a statement.
The first cargo under agreement with Malaysia's state oil
firm Petronas, is expected to arrive at Melaka LNG import
terminal in August, Statoil said.
The deal was signed on June 5 at the World Gas Conference in
Kuala Lumpur.
