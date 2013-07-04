(Adds field partners, details about the pipeline)
OSLO, July 4 Statoil and four partners
have agreed to build a $343 million link to connect the Edvard
Grieg and Ivar Aasen oilfields with existing pipelines in the
North Sea, the company said on Thursday.
The fields, now under development, are located on the Utsira
High geological formation, which also includes the giant Johan
Sverdrup field, which may hold up to 3.3 billion barrels of oil
equivalent. That field is yet to be developed.
The new 43 km pipeline will start in autumn 2015 to
transport oil to the nearby Grane oilfield, which is already
connected by pipeline to the Sture oil terminal on Norway's west
coast.
Aside from Statoil, the other partners in the Grieg and
Aasen fields are Sweden's Lundin Petroleum, Germany's
Bayerngas and Wintershall, which is a unit of German
chemicals giant BASF, Norway's Det norske
and Austria's OMV.
($1 = 6.1068 Norwegian kroner)
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jane Baird)