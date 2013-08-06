OSLO Aug 6 Statoil said it has restored the electricity supply to its Visund oil and gas platform in the Norwegian North Sea on Tuesday and plans to resume production as soon as possible.

Visund halted production on Sunday when it unexpectedly lost power and ran on a back up generator and a skeleton crew for several days after most workers were airlifted to a nearby platform.

Visund was expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day this year and 0.45 billion cubic metres of gas in all of 2013.

Statoil owns 53.2 percent of the licence, state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent, ConocoPhillips has 9.1 percent and Total has 7.7 percent.