OSLO Nov 21 Norway's Statoil said its decision to link a 10-year gas deal with Centrica to the National Balancing Point is usual for the UK market and does not represent a deviation from the company's pricing strategy.

"Long-term contracts in the UK are typically related to that pricing. This is a typical UK gas contract as such. There are no changes in the underlying philosophy of our contract portfolio," said Oeystein Michelsen, an executive vice president at Statoil. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)