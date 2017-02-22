OSLO Feb 22 The Norwegian government does not plan to cut its stake in Statoil, oil and energy Minister Terje Soeviknes told parliament on Wednesday.

The government holds a 67 percent stake in the oil firm.

There are no plans to cut the government's stakes in fertiliser maker Yara, aluminium maker Norsk Hydro or top bank DNB, industry Minister Monica Maeland said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)