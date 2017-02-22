BRIEF-Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago
OSLO Feb 22 The Norwegian government does not plan to cut its stake in Statoil, oil and energy Minister Terje Soeviknes told parliament on Wednesday.
The government holds a 67 percent stake in the oil firm.
There are no plans to cut the government's stakes in fertiliser maker Yara, aluminium maker Norsk Hydro or top bank DNB, industry Minister Monica Maeland said. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Carlaw Capital V Corp says has agreed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares in Capital of Charrua