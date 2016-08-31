STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 31 (Reuters) -
* Statoil's renewable energy chief Irene Rummelhoff
made the following statements at the ONS oil and energy
conference on Wednesday:
* "Over the last few years we have invested NOK 20 billion
($2.40 billion) in profitable renewable investments. So we are
putting real money into this with the ambition to build a new
growth leg for Statoil."
* "We are positioned in the two largest offshore wind
markets in the world, the UK and Germany."
* "Our projects have the ability to power up over one
million households in UK and Germany."
* "We are working extremely hard to get the cost down and we
think it has a better cost reduction potential than onshore
wind."
* "The potential of bigger turbines offshore ... brings the
cost down. The scale potential is also much bigger."
* "So we see a bright future for cost reduction potential on
offshore wind projects. We have a clear road-map to get it down
by 40 percent from today's levels and when we get there it will
be highly competitive."
* "The most attractive markets going forward will be in
northern Europe but also in the U.S. There are some very
interesting projects coming up both in California and on
Hawaii."
