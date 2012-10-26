* Sees 2013 production down on BASF deal, low US gas prices

* Maintains 2012 production guidance at around 2 mln bopd

* Still sees 2020 output above 2.5 mln barrels

* Q3 adj op pft down 7 pct at 40 bln NOK vs f'cast 42.08 bln

* Shares down 0.8 percent (Adds analyst, CEO comment)

By Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Oct 26 Norwegian oil and gas group Statoil ASA cut its 2013 production target and saw some risks to this year as well before production rises again from 2014.

State-controlled Statoil, the biggest listed company in the Nordics with a market value of $79 billion, expects output to fall next year as low U.S. shale gas prices force it to curtail production, it said on Friday. It previously expected output to be in line with this year.

It will also lose output from several assets sold to a unit of German chemicals group BASF in a recently announced deal that will give the company up to $1.45 billion in cash.

Still, analysts predicted any drop to be only in single digits and noted the group had an extensive pipeline of projects underway to ensure the drop would be temporary.

"This company has some huge fields under development that will come on in the next several years," Martin Vold, an analysts at brokerage Carnegie said. "I'd estimate a 3 percent drop (in 2013) but that should not be much of a surprise since that's what the market priced (in)".

Once a strictly local player, Statoil has expanded rapidly and now operates in dozens of countries with a portfolio that includes shale production in the United States, deep water production in Brazil and liquefied natural gas in the Arctic.

TRACK RECORD

It has also established a track record as a top explorer with big finds in places like east Africa, Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico and the mature areas of the North Sea.

By 2020, it expects such discoveries to push production above 2.5 million barrels per day.

Statoil on Friday maintained its 2012 guidance for production of around 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day but still highlighted some threats. It said major maintenance programmes, half in Norway and half in international operations, would hit output in the last three months of the year.

"We think we're on track but there is still downside risk given the very large operation we have," Chief Executive Helge Lund said.

In 2013, Statoil will lose around 40,000 barrels per day from assets sold to BASF and expects U.S. onshore gas production to come 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent short of its target.

Analyst John Olaisen at brokerage ABG Sundal Collier was even more optimistic, predicting a smaller drop given the ramp up in fields already in production.

"I do not think that production is going to drop more than 1 or 2 percent," he said. "I see a significant rise in production in 2014 that will balance the 2013 drop in production."

In the third quarter, its quarterly adjusted operating profit fell 7 percent to 40 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.9 billion), trailing analyst expectations for 42.08 billion on average according to Reuters poll.

Statoil shares were little changed, down 0.8 percent at 141.4 crowns by 0935 GMT. ($1=5.7686 Norwegian krones) (Additional reporting by Victoria Klesty, Vegard Botterli and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Mike Nesbit and David Holmes)