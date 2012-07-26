(Adds detail)
* Production costs rise by 3 percent per barrel
* Both oil and gas sales prices miss forecasts
* Maintains 2012 and 2020 production guidance
OSLO, July 26 Norwegian oil firm Statoil's
second-quarter earnings rose less than forecast due to
higher production costs and lower-than-expected selling prices
for oil and gas.
The state-controlled company said on Thursday its
second-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 5 percent to 45.8
billion crowns ($7.52 billion), missing expectations for 47.56
billion in a Reuters poll and coming at the bottom end of
analysts' forecast range.
Gas sales prices fell short of market forecasts by around 10
percent and its oil price was also 3 percent below expectations,
according to a poll of analysts.
The company faced a 3 percent rise in production costs per
barrel of oil equivalent, due to higher costs from fields in the
production ramp-up phase.
The firm's oil and gas output rose by 20 percent to 1.786
million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) per day, beating
forecasts by 4 percent, primarily due to a 34 percent jump in
gas output.
Statoil has ambitious plans to increase production and
raised its full year capital expenditure target to $18 billion
from $17 billion and its exploration expenditure target to $3.5
billion from $3 billion.
For the full year, Statoil maintained its target for total
production to rise by around 3 percent a year from the 2010
level. This implies production of around 2 million mmboe, but
said the downside risks to this target was greater than the
upside risk.
For 2020, it continues to target equity production of 2.5
million barrels per day.
($1 = 6.0920 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman)