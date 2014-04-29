* Adjusted first-quarter EBIT NOK 46.0 bln vs fcast 42.02
bln
* Offers quarterly dividend of NOK 1.80/share
* Repeats will comply with Russia sanctions
* Unclear whether CEO will attend St Petersburg summit
(Adds quotes, shares, analysts)
By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, April 29 Norway's Statoil defied
gloom in the oil sector by reporting first-quarter earnings
above expectations on Tuesday due to higher prices and good
results from shale gas activities in the United States, lifting
its shares.
Regarding new sanctions on Russia, Statoil's CEO told
Reuters it was too early to say whether he would attend a
high-profile St Petersburg economic forum in June as planned, as
the firm had to assess the impact of the measures first.
Oil firms have seen their profit margins decline due to a
rise in costs as crude becomes more difficult to extract and
several big projects, such as Kashagan in Kazakhstan, have
spiralled out of control.
Statoil was no exception in experiencing a squeeze in
margins and in February said it would slash spending by $5
billion in 2014-2016, an 8 percent reduction from earlier
expenditure plans, so it could pay more to shareholders.
Shares in Statoil were up 3.86 percent at 0755 GMT,
outperforming a 0.79 percent gain in the European oil and gas
index. The stock was among the best performers on the
Oslo bourse, outstripping a 1.2 percent rise in the benchmark
index.
Chief Executive Helge Lund said healthy prices and good
results from its U.S. gas assets were behind the strong numbers.
Statoil is present in all the major U.S. shale gas plays.
"The cold weather (in the United States) and good gas
infrastructure (on the Northeastern Seaboard) has made it
possible for us to get good prices," Lund told a news
conference.
"This shows the importance of our gas assets in the U.S. and
Europe."
The upbeat comment came in contrast with the view of U.S.
shale by British major BP, which posted lower profits
partly due to a $521 million write-off after a decision not to
proceed with a U.S. shale gas project.
RUSSIA SANCTIONS
The United States imposed additional sanctions on Russia on
Monday, ahead of expected additional moves by the European Union
on Tuesday.
Statoil's CEO repeated the firm's position that it would
comply with any sanctions imposed on Russia.
Statoil has several joint projects with Russia's largest oil
company, Rosneft, including deals to explore for oil
and gas in Siberia and above the Arctic Circle, as well as shale
oil in the south of the country.
Last week, Statoil said Lund would attend the St Petersburg
International Economic Forum in June.
But on Tuesday, Lund said it was too early to say whether he
could go. "We must assess what the practical implications of the
(new) sanctions are. We don't know yet what they will mean," he
told Reuters.
Earlier this month, a top Statoil executive said it was
business as usual with Russia despite the conflict in Ukraine.
HIGHER OPERATING PROFIT
Statoil's adjusted operating profit rose to 46.0 billion
crowns ($7.7 billion), from 42.4 billion crowns for the same
period a year earlier. The result beat the 42.02 billion crown
expectation of analysts in a Reuters poll.
"Statoil has demonstrated its strong comparative advantages
compared to other European integrateds," bank Societe Generale
said.
Statoil reiterated its commitment to cut costs to boost
margins. It offered a dividend payment of 1.80 crowns per share
for the quarter, as expected, and said it intended to maintain
that level in the coming two quarters.
The firm's total equity production averaged 1.978 million
barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter, slightly above
expectations for 1.966 million barrels.
(Editing by Terje Solsvik, Richard Borsuk and Dale Hudson)