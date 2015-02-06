* Cuts capex to $18 bln this year from a planned $20 bln
* Reduces production growth targets
* Takes net $2.4 billion of charges on low oil prices
By Balazs Koranyi
LONDON, Feb 6 Norwegian oil company Statoil
vowed to protect dividend payments and said it was
braced for a long period of depressed crude prices as it set out
plans on Friday to slash costs and cut investment.
With oil prices falling by more than half since June, oil
companies from BP to Chevron have been slashing
costs, delaying or cancelling projects and reducing shareholder
returns to save cash.
Statoil, which expanded from a North Sea producer to a
global explorer during the past decade, will cut capital
expenditure by a tenth this year, reducing exploration, spending
on its U.S. shale prospects, and modification of mature fields.
But it is moving ahead with projects already sanctioned and
will soon unveil plans for the Johan Sverdrup field, which could
cost about $30 billion to fully develop, said Chief Executive
Eldar Saetre, appointed to the job on Wednesday.
"We are able to handle volatility," Saetre said. "We will
handle the low price environment ... but we must prepare for an
extended period of low oil prices."
Statoil has taken a bigger hit from low oil prices than many
other majors as it operates with some of the highest costs in
the world, due to factors including pay rates for Norwegian
workers and high safety standards. It also pays among the
highest resource taxes in the world, last year put at over 71
percent.
But stable ownership under government control eases pressure
for radical cuts and its 10 percent spending reduction for 2015
is about half of what other majors are taking, keeping much of
Statoil's growth prospects intact, analysts said.
Statoil said it aims to cut costs so its free cashflow can
cover its dividend, set at a quarterly 1.8 crowns per share for
the first three quarter of 2015, at an oil price of $100 per
barrel by 2016 and $60 by 2018.
Analysts estimate the level stands at more than $110, even
as oil prices languish below $60. So to cover the shortfall,
Statoil may continue to sell assets after more than $10 billion
of sales over the past five years.
It could also take on fresh borrowings, as its net debt to
capital employed ratio was just 20 percent.
"Borrowing money is a natural part of the business," Saetre
told Reuters. "We will manage this cycle at a net debt ratio
below 30 percent, even in this below $60 environment."
Statoil said it would give up exploration in Angola and the
Norwegian Arctic but will drill in Canada, Britain, Tanzania and
Norway. It cut capital spending to $18 billion this year from a
planned $20 billion, reduced its production growth targets and
took a net $2.4 billion of charges.
