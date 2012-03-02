* To tender for minimum 2 new rigs of new type off Norway
* Tenders to be sent Q2-Q3 2012, contract awards Q4 2012
* Yards booked at Samsung, Hyundai, Keppel, Daewoo, Jurong
* Rigs may cost $450 mln-$500 mln per unit
* Delivery of first rig seen H2 2015
By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, March 2 Norway's Statoil is
tendering for at least two new jack-up drilling rigs at up to
$500 million each as it seeks more effective, standardised
equipment to work Norway's oilfields in a tight rig market not
geared to its needs.
The current boom in international oil exploration is making
it harder for oil firms to get hold of the rigs they need to
drill offshore wells, pushing firms like Statoil to order
custom-made ones that it may co-own rather than rent.
New rigs also tend to be designed for water depths greater
than 1,500 metres rather than the shallower areas of the North
Sea, where the sea bottom can be around 100 metres under the
surface.
"Most of the rigs built today are built for ultra-deepwater
and are very complex machines," Statoil's head of procurement,
Jon Arnt Jacobsen, told Reuters. "It is not necessarily what we
need here. We need workhorses."
Getting suitable rigs "is more challenging than it was a few
years ago," he added.
Statoil's new rig type, christened "Category J" could be
used for drilling wells at North Sea fields such as Gullfaks,
Mariner or the recently discovered giant Johan Sverdrup field,
Statoil executives said on Friday.
Each rig may cost around $450 Million-$500 million, may be
used for 20 years or more and may be co-owned by Statoil and its
partners at the fields where the rigs would be used.
"The demand for these rigs is much more long-term and they
are fit for purpose," said Jacobsen. "And to get them built at
all, you need long-term contracts. (If you own them) you have
control of the use and the control of the investments."
The firm has reserved slots at five different construction
yards for when the contracts are awarded, including Samsung
Heavy, Keppel, Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering, Hyundai Heavy Industries
and Yourong.
Tenders will be sent to pre-qualified contractors in the
second and third quarter of this year, with the award of
contracts expected in the fourth quarter and the delivery of the
first rig seen in the second half of 2015.
