(Adds detail, background)
OSLO, June 30 Norwegian oil major Statoil
has awarded Samsung Heavy industries an
$888 million contract for two platform decks on the giant Johan
Sverdrup field in the North Sea, it said on Tuesday.
The contract includes fabrication of decks for both the
process and riser platforms for the Sverdrup field, a discovery
with up to 3 billion barrels of oil equivalents that will cost
as much as $28 billion to develop fully.
"They (Samsung Heavy Industries) have provided a competitive
bid in a tough international competition," Margareth Oevrum,
executive vice president for Technology, projects and drilling
at Statoil, said in a statement.
Other competitors for the platform deck contracts included
Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo
Shipbuilding, trade weekly Upstream reported in May.
.
All contracts for the four platform decks have now been
awarded. The decks for the drilling and accommodation platforms
were awarded to the two Norwegian firms Aibel and Kvaerner
respectively.
Sverdrup, Europe's costliest offshore energy project, could
operate for 50 years, giving a boost to Norway's declining oil
industry.
Statoil has been recommended as operator of the field by the
other partners including Lundin Petroleum, Petoro, Det
norske and Maersk Oil, a unit under Denmark's A.P.
Moeller-Maersk.
($1 = 7.8848 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Keith Weir)