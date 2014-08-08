OSLO Aug 8 Norwegian energy firm Statoil awarded Schlumberger a 1.15 billion crown ($185 million) two-year contract to provide integrated drilling services for several major fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Services will include the delivery of directional drilling, measurement while drilling, logging while drilling and mud logging services at Gullfaks, Gullfaks Satellites, Snorre, Statfjord, Tordis/Vigdis, and Visund fields. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)