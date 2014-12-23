OSLO Dec 23 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
has agreed to reduce its working interest in the
non-operated Marcellus shale formation in the United States
following a $394 million transaction with Southwestern Energy
, it said on Tuesday.
"The transaction reduces Statoil's non-operated holdings at
an attractive price, demonstrating the value of the Marcellus
assets," head of Statoil's U.S. onshore business, Torstein Hole,
said in a statement.
Statoil said it had agreed to reduce its stake in the U.S.
Southern Marcellus onshore asset to 23 percent from 29.
The divested share represents about 121 square km (12,100
hectares). Statoil's third-quarter production from the Marcellus
play amounted to 130,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of
which around 4,000 barrels came from the assets included in the
transaction.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter
next year, it added.
