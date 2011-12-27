OSLO Dec 27 Statoil's big Skrugard field in the Barents Sea may be developed by way of a floating production unit big enough to accommodate other oil prospects nearby, the company said on Tuesday after completing a feasibility study.

"The solution involving a floating production unit will result in the rapid and cost-efficient development of the discovery," Statoil said in a statement.

Statoil said it and its partners were "considering" the floating configuration.

The company added: "The production unit will have separate oil storage and offshore loading capability with a production capacity of 95,000 barrels of oil per day." (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)