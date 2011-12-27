OSLO Dec 27 Statoil's big
Skrugard field in the Barents Sea may be developed by way of a
floating production unit big enough to accommodate other oil
prospects nearby, the company said on Tuesday after completing a
feasibility study.
"The solution involving a floating production unit will
result in the rapid and cost-efficient development of the
discovery," Statoil said in a statement.
Statoil said it and its partners were "considering" the
floating configuration.
The company added: "The production unit will have separate
oil storage and offshore loading capability with a production
capacity of 95,000 barrels of oil per day."
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs)