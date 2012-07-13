OSLO, July 13 Statoil's Snoehvit LNG
plant in the Barents Sea is still shut and it is unclear if the
production stop will delay shipments, the firm said on Friday.
"With a prolonged halt in production there will be
consequences for deliveries. We are working to mend the problem
and hope to have it resolved quickly," said Statoil spokesman
Baard Glad Pedersen.
The plant has been shut since Tuesday after water leaked
into the gas dryers.
Statoil's share of Snoehvit's output is about 50,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day.
Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in
Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez
(12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total
(18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro.
(Reporting by Vegard Botterli)