* Expansion of natural gas facility called off
* May look at expansion again with new gas discoveries
* Expansion had been planned for past 18 months
* Decision increases likelihood of a new pipeline
OSLO, Oct 2 Norway's Statoil has
dropped plans to expand its Snoehvit natural gas field in the
Arctic due to insufficient reserves, raising the chance it will
back the building of a pipeline that could also benefit rivals.
Statoil said there was simply not enough gas in place at
Snoehvit to justify a new liquefaction facility and the firm
would instead focus its efforts on improving its existing
liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations.
Analysts said the decision means Statoil was now more likely
to back a pipeline, which may cost $4.4 billion, to bring gas
south and connect into existing infrastructure.
"I think it looks more likely that we will see a pipeline,
and this will be positive for companies not involved in Snoehvit
as it will increase possibility to export their gas,"
said Carnegie analyst Martin Vold.
The government has said the 1,000 kilometre pipeline, one of
the longest in the world, would have to be funded by the private
sector and would have to be financially viable on its own.
Statoil had been studying an expansion of Snoehvit, the
first field to begin production in Norway's Arctic region, for
the past 18 months and the new facilities were expected to come
online after 2022.
Norway is expected to increase exploration in the Arctic in
the coming years as it offers a record number of blocks in the
region in its upcoming licensing round.
Norway will offer a 86 blocks by next summer, of which 72
will be in the Arctic, a record number for the region.
A string of major finds, including the Skrugard and Havis
discoveries, have increased appetite for exploration but energy
firms need critical mass to justify building costly
infrastructure.
Oil can be transported easily by tankers but most
discoveries also contain gas so firms would benefit from
pipeline infrastructure.
Trond Omdal, analyst at Arctic Securities, said he saw
Statoil's decision on Snoehvit more as a postponement, not the
end of the expansion.
"There is not enough gas for pipeline either," he said. "But
there is going to be an active drilling program in the Barents
Sea next year," he added.
Earlier this year, Statoil revealed it had increased the
reserve estimate at Snoehvit, fuelling hopes the company would
go ahead with the expansion.
The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate estimated the field had
157.6 billion cubic meters of gas remaining at the start of 2012
and also had another 19 billion cubic metres of condensate.
For now, Statoil will focus on optimising and upgrading the
existing liquefied natural gas facility.
Statoil is Snoehvit's operator and holds 36.79 percent while
state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent. Other owners include
Total (18.4 percent), GDF Suez (12 percent)
and RWE (2.81 percent).
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by
Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)