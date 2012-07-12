OSLO, July 12 Norway's Statoil on Tuesday temporarily stopped production at its Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the Barents Sea after water leaked into the gas dryers, the company said on Thursday.

The firm said that while efforts are being made to get the gas liquefaction plant back on line quickly, it was too early to say how long the stoppage would last.

Statoil's share of Snoehvit's output is about 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.