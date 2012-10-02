UK threat level to remain at severe following London attack -PM May

LONDON, June 5 Britain's terror threat level will remain at "severe" after militants killed seven people and injured 48 in London, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday, describing the assault as an attack on the free world. Additional security measures have been put in place, including at several bridges in central London, May said. Three knife-wielding assailants rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby.