OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian oil major Statoil
has made its first investment in solar power technology,
stepping up efforts to gradually complement its petroleum
portfolio with renewable assets, the company said on Tuesday.
"We are taking a first cautious step into solar with an
investment in Oxford PV," Statoil Chief Executive Eldar Saetre
told and industry conference on Tuesday.
Statoil declined to disclose the price, but said it was a
smaller venture investment.
Oxford PV, a solar technology company, said in a separate
statement it had received investments totalling 8.1 million
pounds ($10.33 million) from three investors including Statoil.
"We are hoping to make money on this investment," Irene
Rummelhoff, head of Statoil's New Energy Solutions unit, later
told Reuters. The unit has previously made larger investments in
wind power.
In February, Statoil launched a venture fund that will take
direct positions primarily as a minority shareholder in growth
companies, preferably as a co-investor with other venture firms.
Statoil also considers making bigger investments in solar
projects or farms.
"There is tough competition for the projects and there are
too few projects," Rummelhoff said, adding that Statoil was
looking at investments in all renewables, but that she expected
the big growth to come from solar and wind.
