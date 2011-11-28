(Repeats story from Nov 26 with no change to text)

OSLO Nov 26 A key Norwegian gas processing plant, shut on Friday after a brief power outage, resumed operations overnight but a major storm is expected to keep several floating oil platforms shut until Monday, energy companies said on Saturday.

The onshore Kollsnes gas plant, which processes up to 143 million cubic metres of gas per day mostly for European export, lost power Friday but the firm said the outage was minor and operations were now normal.

"We restarted the facility during the night and all the compressors are back and they should be operating now as normal, Kjell Varlo Larsen, a spokesman for North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said.

He declined to estimate the extent of lost output, saying this information was commercial but said: "The plant didn't have full capacity for the afternoon, the evening and some of the night, so you can make an estimate."

Kollsnes processes gas from the vast Troll field in the northern North Sea as well as the nearby Kvitebjoern and Visund fields.

But Statoil said three of its floating oil platforms -- Njord, Heidrum and Aasgard -- could be shut until Monday as Atlantic storm Berit battered Norway's central coast.

"There are no reports of damage or incident, we were well prepared," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

"I expect the situation to maintain throughout the weekend and to provide the next update Monday," he added.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said Berit is expected to gradually weaken Saturday but coastal winds would remain strong and seas would be rough for much of the weekend.

The three platforms have a production capacity in excess of 130,000 barrels of oil per day, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

The semi-submersible Njord platform was expected to produce some 13,000 barrels of oil per day in 2011 as well as 2 billion cubic metres of gas for the year, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Heidrun, a floating concrete platform, was to turn out 52,000 barrels of oil per day and a total for the year of 760 million cubic metres of gas.

The floating production and storage vessel Aasgard was to have daily oil output of 70,000 barrels per day in addition to a 2011 total of 11.6 billion cubic metres of gas. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)