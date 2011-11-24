WRAPUP 2-Turkey says Gulf Arab rift damages Muslim world
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
OSLO Nov 24 Norway's Statoil said a big storm heading toward the Norwegian coast could lead to offshore production cuts or shutdowns over the weekend.
"Potentially we will shut down some drilling activities and we are evaluating with regard to the need to reduce or shut down production, but we haven't made any firm conclusions on that," said Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby.
He said the heaviest weather was expected in the northern part of the North Sea and in the Norwegian Sea.
"This is something we are used to in this part of the year," he added.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Turkish foreign minister leaves for Qatar, may visit Saudi Arabia
TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index moved lower on Wednesday as energy stocks fell with a drop in oil prices and loyalty program company Aimia plunged after suspending its dividend payments.