OSLO Nov 24 Norway's Statoil said a big storm heading toward the Norwegian coast could lead to offshore production cuts or shutdowns over the weekend.

"Potentially we will shut down some drilling activities and we are evaluating with regard to the need to reduce or shut down production, but we haven't made any firm conclusions on that," said Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby.

He said the heaviest weather was expected in the northern part of the North Sea and in the Norwegian Sea.

"This is something we are used to in this part of the year," he added.

