OSLO Nov 25 Norwegian oil producer Statoil said it has begun reducing output at some installations off central Norway as a big winter storm blows across the Norwegian Sea.

"We have decided to reduce production on a few installations in the Norwegian Sea," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said on Friday.

He called the step "a precautionary measure" and added: "We expect this to be only for a short period."

Most of Statoil's platforms off Norway will continue to produce as normal and the company's overall output would not be significantly affected, he said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)