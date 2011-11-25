GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as tech bounces; investors ready for Fed
OSLO Nov 25 Norwegian oil producer Statoil said it has begun reducing output at some installations off central Norway as a big winter storm blows across the Norwegian Sea.
"We have decided to reduce production on a few installations in the Norwegian Sea," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said on Friday.
He called the step "a precautionary measure" and added: "We expect this to be only for a short period."
Most of Statoil's platforms off Norway will continue to produce as normal and the company's overall output would not be significantly affected, he said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)
