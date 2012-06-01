(Adds detail)
* North Sea air transport schedules reduced
* Karsto, Kollsnes gas processing plants unaffected
* Oslo airport security force halved
By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen
OSLO, June 1 A strike among Norwegian security
personnel will reduce air traffic to Statoil's
installations in the North Sea from Monday, the Norwegian oil
and gas company said on Friday.
"(The strike) will affect the airports that handle our
flights to the North Sea ... in a way that means we will have a
reduced flight schedule from Monday," Statoil spokesman Ola
Anders Skauby told Reuters.
Skauby did not provide any information on whether production
would be affected.
Wage negotiations between the security workers' union and
their employers' organisation broke down on Friday, which means
that 1,800 Norwegian security guards will go on strike on Friday
evening.
"The strike will affect a number of airports, oil and gas
facilities, cash handling and special security objects," the
Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise said.
It said the strike would be escalated further with 1,200
more security guards on strike on June 4 and another 439 on June
6.
Norway's Karsto and Kollsnes gas processing plants will not
be affected by a strike of security staff, the gas
infrastructure operator Gassco said.
Oslo airport said that 149 guards at the security checkpoint
would go on strike from 1800 GMT, halving security control
capacity. It urged passengers to arrive in good time for their
scheduled flights.
(Additional reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David
Goodman; )