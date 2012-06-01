OSLO, June 1 Statoil's sees no impact
on production from a strike among Norwegian security personel,
although air traffic to installations in the North Sea will be
reduced from Monday, the Norwegian oil and gas firm said on
Friday.
"It will affect helicopter traffic, meaning that we will
have to use fewer helicopters, but this is a situation that we
experience from time to time, because of weather and things like
that," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby told Reuters.
"It will not have any significant impact on operations and
no impact on production in the short and medium term," he added.
(Reporting by Henrik Stolen and Victoria Klesty)