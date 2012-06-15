OSLO, June 15 Norway's Statoil plans to develop its 75 million barrel Svalin field in the North Sea at a cost of 4.5 billion crowns, ($755.49 million) with production planned to start in November 2013, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Statoil holds a 57 percent stake in Svalin, first discovered in 1992, while state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent and ExxonMobil has 13 percent.