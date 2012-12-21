* Statoil makes third gas discovery in country this year
* New resource estimate to be released next year
OSLO Dec 21 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
found more gas offshore Tanzania, its third discovery
in the country this year, putting it closer to having the
resource needed to make commercial development viable.
Statoil and partner ExxonMobil found more gas in the
Lavani prospect when work to deepen a well encountered a
separate and "significant" gas reservoir.
Statoil would not release an estimate for the find but said
it was "promising" and new figures would be revealed in 2013.
Statoil earlier said it already found around 9 trillion
cubic feet (tcf) of gas in the area and would need roughly
another 3 tcf to make commercial development viable.
"The Lavani-2 is the third well in an ambitious drilling
campaign of four wells within one year," Nick Maden, Statoil's
senior vice president for international exploration said.
"The next well will be the appraisal of the Zafarani
discovery."
Analysts earlier predicted that the development could cost
the license roughly $10 billion.
The discovery confirms East Africa's status as one of the
world's fastest growing gas hubs, with the U.S. Geological
Survey estimating that 441 tcf of gas may lie off Kenya,
Tanzania, Mozambique, Madagascar and the Seychelles, relatively
close to Asia's lucrative LNG markets.
Tanzania recently raised its estimate of recoverable natural
gas reserves to 33 trillion cubic feet from 28.74 tcf thanks to
big finds.
Statoil will now start acquiring new 3D seismic data to
identify additional targets in the prospect.