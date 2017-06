OSLO, March 18 Statoil and BG are going ahead with plans to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in Tanzania after Statoil made its third gas discovery in the region in a year, Statoil's exploration chief said in an interview.

"We have enough gas to move forward," Tim Dodson told Reuters. "We are working with BG to come up with a recommendation for a landing site."

The firms expect to deliver their recommendation to Tanzanian authorities in the second quarter of this year.