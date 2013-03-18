OSLO, March 18 Norwegian energy firm Statoil discovered 4-6 trillion cubic feet of gas offshore Tanzania, its third major discovery in the area, the firm said on Monday.

The discovery in the Tangawizi-1 well puts its total in-place volumes in the area at 15-17 trillion cubic feet while recoverable volumes are around 10-13 trillion cubic feet, the firm added.

Statoil operates the license with a 65 percent working interest with ExxonMobil holding the remaining 35% percent.