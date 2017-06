OSLO, July 26 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil sees a bigger risk it would miss its 2012 production target than exceed it, Chief Executive Helge Lund said on Thursday.

"There is greater risk on the downside than on the upside," Lund told a news conference, repeating his message from three months earlier.

Statoil targets equity production around 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2012. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)