Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
OSLO Feb 22 Norwegian oil company Statoil has awarded French company Technip a 1.2 billion Norwegian crown ($211 million) contract for work on constructing a pioneering seabed gas-compression facility for its Aasgard field off Norway.
The contract with Technip includes installation of umbilicals, structures, tie-ins and links to existing subsea infrastructure, Statoil said, adding that the work would be done in 2013 and 2014.
"This project represents a quantum leap in seabed technology and is an important step towards the realisation of Statoil's ambition to develop a complete subsea factory," Statoil vice president Siri Espedal Kindem said in a statement.
Statoil and its Aasgard partners plan to begin subsea gas-compression in 2015 after investing some 15 billion crowns in the Norwegian Sea facility.
Statoil operates the field with a 34.57 percent licence share, while Eni owns 14.82 percent, Total has 7.68 percent, Exxon Mobil 7.24 percent and Norwegian state-owned Petroro 35.69 percent. ($1 = 5.6761 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.