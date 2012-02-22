OSLO Feb 22 Norwegian oil company Statoil has awarded French company Technip a 1.2 billion Norwegian crown ($211 million) contract for work on constructing a pioneering seabed gas-compression facility for its Aasgard field off Norway.

The contract with Technip includes installation of umbilicals, structures, tie-ins and links to existing subsea infrastructure, Statoil said, adding that the work would be done in 2013 and 2014.

"This project represents a quantum leap in seabed technology and is an important step towards the realisation of Statoil's ambition to develop a complete subsea factory," Statoil vice president Siri Espedal Kindem said in a statement.

Statoil and its Aasgard partners plan to begin subsea gas-compression in 2015 after investing some 15 billion crowns in the Norwegian Sea facility.

Statoil operates the field with a 34.57 percent licence share, while Eni owns 14.82 percent, Total has 7.68 percent, Exxon Mobil 7.24 percent and Norwegian state-owned Petroro 35.69 percent. ($1 = 5.6761 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; Editing by Greg Mahlich)