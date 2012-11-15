* Shutdown affects oil production of 120,000 barrels per day
* Shutdown time uncertain
* May operate at reduced capacity
OSLO, Nov 15 Statoil has shut its
massive Troll C oil and gas platform in the North Sea due to
corrosion in a gas treatment system, reducing Norway's oil
production by around 8 percent, the firm said on Thursday.
Statoil discovered corrosion in an auxiliary system for gas
treatment and halted production altogether to search for
corrosion in other parts of the facility, affecting output from
Troll and the nearby Fram field.
Troll C has a daily production of around 120,000 barrels of
oil and 10.5 million cubic metres of gas from the Troll and Fram
fields.
"We will now check the other tank before we assess if
production can be restarted or if we have to engage in a more
comprehensive repair programme," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders
Skauby said. "One of the tanks has to be repaired, so there will
be a drop in capacity for a while."
"It is not possible to estimate right now how long this will
take."
Norway's oil production averaged 1.47 million barrels of oil
per day in October and totalled 10.0 billion cubic meters of
gas. A fall in flows from Norway helped push up UK wholesale gas
prices on Wednesday.
"This is not serious in terms of safety, we are doing this
as a precautionary measure," Skauby said.
Bjoern Brockmann, an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said: "The outage will impact about 3 percent of Norwegian gas
output given that the total production now is around 300 million
cubic metres per day, but the oil production will be hit much
more."
Shareholders of the Troll field include state holding firm
Petoro (56.0 pct), Statoil (30.6 pct), Shell (8.1 pct),
Total (3.69 pct) and ConocoPhillips (1.62
pct).