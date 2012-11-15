OSLO Nov 15 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil shut its massive Troll C oil and gas platform after discovering corrosion in the auxiliary system for gas treatment, it said on Thursday.

Troll C has a daily production of around 120,000 barrels of oil and 10.5 million cubic metres of gas.

"During a scheduled inspection on the platform corrosion was discovered on a tank in the glycol system, which is an auxiliary system for treating gas on the platform," Statoil said.

Shareholders of the Troll field include state holding firm Petoro (56.0 pct), Statoil (30.6 pct), Shell (8.1 pct), Total (3.69 pct) and ConocoPhillips (1.62 pct).