By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Aug 14 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
has sold a 25 percent stake in an exploration licence in the
gas-rich prospects offshore Mozambique to Tullow Oil,
completing a deal flagged in April, it said on Tuesday.
"The farm-down reflects the attractiveness of Statoil's
acreage in Mozambique and having Tullow onboard allows us to
share the geological risk while retaining a significant working
interest," the firm said in a statement.
Africa-focused Tullow already has minority interests in two
onshore licences in the Tanzanian portion of the Rovuma Basin,
along the Mozambique border, comprising the Mtwara and Lindi
licences.
Statoil, which will retain a 65 percent stake, announced in
April that it had found a partner for the two blocks in the
Rovuma basin but did not disclose its potential partner.
The firm expects to begin drilling in the area in 2013 and
hopes the block could add to its lucrative gas finds in East
Africa.
"Large gas discoveries have recently been made north of our
acreage and the prospect for hydrocarbons in the Statoil
operated blocks is promising," the firm added.
The firms did not disclose financial details.
Earlier this year Statoil made a big gas discovery in the
waters off neighbouring Tanzania, putting it within reach of
having the gas needed for a project analysts say could cost over
$10 billion to develop.
East Africa has been one of the world's fastest growing gas
hubs with the U.S. Geological Survey estimating that 253
trillion cubic feet of gas may lie off Kenya, Tanzania and
Mozambique, relatively close to Asia's lucrative LNG markets.
However, the area lacks infrastructure and energy firms are
expected to spend billions of dollars developing a gas
liquefaction facility.