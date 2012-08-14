OSLO Aug 14 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
has sold a 25 percent stake in its exploration license off
Mozambique, which consists of two blocks, to Tullow Oil plc
, it said on Tuesday.
"The farm-down reflects the attractiveness of Statoil's
acreage in Mozambique and having Tullow onboard allows us to
share the geological risk while retaining a significant working
interest," the firm said in a statement.
Statoil operates the license and will hold 65 percent after
the sell down while Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH)
has 10 percent.
Financial details were not disclosed.