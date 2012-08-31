(Inserts byline)
* Made big discoveries off Brazil, Tanzania, Norway
* Picked up top acreage in Angola, Russia, Gulf of Mexico
* Share gains outperform oil price
* Company aims to temper expectations
By Balazs Koranyi
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 31 A change in strategy
to take on big risks has transformed Norway's Statoil
into one of the world's top explorers for oil and gas in the
past 18 months, with a series of big discoveries from Brazil to
Tanzania to the North Sea.
The question now is how long Statoil can keep it up.
Tim Dodson, its head of exploration, says the company's
current run has nothing to do with luck, but he is also careful
to play down expectations, given the inherent uncertainty of
exploration.
"If we believe in our own analysis, it will be very
difficult to maintain the rate of discovery and success," Dodson
said in an interview. "We're more likely to not succeed in the
Faeroe; we're more likely not to succeed in Greenland and in
Suriname."
Statoil's recent success is a far cry from 2010, when the
state-controlled company was struggling with dwindling output
and reserves. On its home turf, top oil companies had given up
exploring the North Sea, where fields were seen as mature or
depleted.
"The perception was that they're essentially a
government-owned monopoly, the Norwegian North Sea was in
permanent decline and they were there because of their
government ownership," said Ashley Heppenstall, chief executive
of Lundin Petroleum.
Statoil was spending a lot on exploration but would not take
big risks, and its relatively small finds were not enough to
replace output.
"What concerned me is that we were drilling very few
high-impact, large-opportunity wells, almost none. So if you're
not drilling any, you won't find many," Dodson said.
With the new strategy, which took effect at the start of
2011, Statoil restructured to elevate exploration into a
separate division, gave Dodson more power to take on ventures
and launched a global exploration spree.
Since then, its reserve replacement ratio, which indicates
how much oil a company finds in comparison with its production,
jumped to 117 percent last year from 79 percent in 2009 and
outpaced BP's 103 percent and Royal Dutch Shell's
99 percent.
Statoil's own calculations indicate it has been the second
most successful explorer in the world since 2010, beaten only by
Eni.
"Whether they can sustain this, I'm not sure. That would be
too good to be true," Anne Gjoeen, an analyst with Handelsbanken
said. "But they said they can stay above 100 percent for the
next 10 years, and I think that's realistic."
Statoil's shares have gained 16 percent over the past 12
months even as oil prices are trading in line with their
level a year ago.
Its market capitalisation has risen to $83 billion, making
it the biggest company in the Nordic region, and it has jumped
to 40 on the Fortune 500 Global list from 67 last year.
"The only thing that annoys me is that we got it wrong last
year; we found much more than our own analysis suggested,"
Dodson said.
"Sometimes it will appear we are going here, there, and
everywhere. But we're not, it is a result of a very systematic
process," he added.
HUGE FINDS
Statoil scored its biggest find - and the biggest by any
company last year - on its home turf in the North Sea, in an
area which had been shunned by major explorers.
The area got a new lease on life after a regulatory change
encouraged exploration and then a slew of smaller players forced
Statoil into intense competition on its home turf.
"Everybody thought, 'It's over, it's the sunset years ...',
but there was never a sunset, it was actually a sunrise. Some
people can't tell the difference between morning and evening,"
said Erik Haugane, chief executive of Det Norske.
"The success of Statoil in Norway is a result of the
increased competition, and their international success was based
on the belief that their Norwegian business was in a decline,"
he added.
Among its endeavours abroad this year, Statoil has made the
top bid in the first U.S. federal auction for drilling rights in
the Gulf of Mexico since the 2010 Macondo accident; gained key
licenses in Angola and signed a massive Arctic exploration deal
with Russia's Rosneft.
The firm has also become a major player in the U.S. shale
industry, picking up major positions in the Eagle Ford basin in
Texas and the Bakken area in Montana, and it aims to increase
U.S. shale output to over a tenth of its total production by
2020.
"It's very simple. It's about gaining access earlier to
larger opportunities, like we've done in Tanzania, Mozambique,
like we've done in Angola, like we've done with Rosneft in
Russia," Dodson said. "So we start earlier and take bigger
positions."
The early start is relatively cheap, but the risks and
future costs are high.
Statoil's capital spending is jumping to $18 billion this
year from $13.7 billion just two years ago.
Analysts expect the figure to keep on rising, given its
plans to increase output to 2.5 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day by 2020 from around 2 million this year, but
that is not seen as a bad thing.
"They have a good portfolio of opportunities, and they are
finally exploiting their potential," said Carnegie analyst
Martin Vold. "Much of their exploration success of the past year
hasn't even been included in their 2P (proven and probable)
reserves."
(editing by Jane Baird)