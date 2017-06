OSLO Aug 22 Norwegian energy firm Statoil will invest 8.5 billion crowns ($1.45 billion) to expand output at its Gullfaks South field by 65 million barrels of oil equivalent, it said on Wednesday.

Production in parts of Gullfaks South was shut down in 2008 to maintain an acceptable pressure level in the reservoir and existing wells are being reopened in 2012. ($1 = 5.8752 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)