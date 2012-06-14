OSLO, June 14 Norwegian oil company Statoil and partner ExxonMobil have made a large gas discovery in the Statoil-operated Block 2 licence in Tanzania, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new high-impact discovery has a preliminary resource estimate of 3 trillion cubic feet of gas in place.

"The result from Lavani, which is only 16 kilometres south of our recent Zafarani discovery, confirms the high potential in Block 2. We are also pleased to announce that the recently drilled Zafarani sidetrack added another 1 Tcf of gas in place", Statoil said in a comment.

The Lavani discovery is the seventh high-impact discovery made by Statoil over the last 14 months, the company added. 