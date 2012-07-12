UPDATE 3-Oil dips on glut concerns, but Mideast tension supports
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
OSLO, July 12 Statoil has drilled a dry well in the Tordis field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.
"The well did not encounter Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks. The reservoir rocks encountered in the Brent group have poorer than expected properties," the NPD said.
Statoil has a 53.9 percent stake in production licence 552, with its partners Petoro holding 30 percent, Idemitsu Petroleum 12.47 percent and RWE Dea 3.34 percent.
(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)
* Qatar crisis sparks fears of fuel supply disruptions (Updates prices)
June 7 British packaging company RPC Group Plc reported a 67 percent rise in its full-year revenue, helped partly by acquisitions, and said it had started the financial year in line with management's expectations.