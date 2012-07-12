OSLO, July 12 Statoil has drilled a dry well in the Tordis field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

"The well did not encounter Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks. The reservoir rocks encountered in the Brent group have poorer than expected properties," the NPD said.

Statoil has a 53.9 percent stake in production licence 552, with its partners Petoro holding 30 percent, Idemitsu Petroleum 12.47 percent and RWE Dea 3.34 percent.

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)