OSLO Oct 22 Energy firm Statoil agreed to swap a series of oil and gas assets off Norway with Germany's Wintershall in a deal that will yield $1.45 billion to the Norwegian firm, the two companies said on Monday.

Statoil agreed to buy a 15 percent stake in the Edvard Grieg licence near the huge Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea from Wintershall, a unit of BASF and agreed to sell stakes in the Brage, Gjoea and Vega licenses, the companies said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)