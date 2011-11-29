(Adds detail)
OSLO Nov 29 Statoil Fuel & Retail
, an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, said on
Tuesday pump prices in Poland were now "reflecting a more
rational behaviour" after a price war, and also presented new
financial targets.
The leader on the Polish petrol station market, PKN Orlen
, led a price war in August that cut profit margins for
all market players, including BP, Statoil Fuel & Retail
and independent operators.
"During the past few weeks it has been noted that pump
prices in Poland are reflecting a more rational behaviour by the
major players, however the market situation remains
challenging," the firm said in a statement ahead of its capital
markets day on Tuesday.
It said the long-term outlook for Central and Eastern Europe
remains positive despite depressed margins in the third quarter.
"Statoil Fuel & Retail has a robust platform for further
profitable growth in Central & Eastern Europe, aiming at
expanding the network presence."
It targets a return on capital employed above 13 percent
after tax in the medium term, which is to be achieved through
organic growth of 50-60 new stations per year, of which 40-50
will be in Central and Eastern Europe.
Statoil Fuel and Retail said it targets cost savings of 450
million crowns ($76.54 million) by 2015 and that the firm has an
ambition to reduce working capital by 500 million crowns.
The company also said it aims to have a ratio of total debt
to adjusted EBITDA of 1.5 to 2.5, and that it still aims to
distribute at least 50 percent of its net profit to
shareholders.
The firm, the result of an IPO by parent company Statoil
last year, operates some 2,300 petrol stations, many
with convenience stores, across Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics
and northwest Russia.
The Scandinavian petrol market accounts for some 80 percent
of its gross profit.
($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)