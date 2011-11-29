(Adds detail)

OSLO Nov 29 Statoil Fuel & Retail , an Oslo-listed chain of petrol stations, said on Tuesday pump prices in Poland were now "reflecting a more rational behaviour" after a price war, and also presented new financial targets.

The leader on the Polish petrol station market, PKN Orlen , led a price war in August that cut profit margins for all market players, including BP, Statoil Fuel & Retail and independent operators.

"During the past few weeks it has been noted that pump prices in Poland are reflecting a more rational behaviour by the major players, however the market situation remains challenging," the firm said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday.

It said the long-term outlook for Central and Eastern Europe remains positive despite depressed margins in the third quarter.

"Statoil Fuel & Retail has a robust platform for further profitable growth in Central & Eastern Europe, aiming at expanding the network presence."

It targets a return on capital employed above 13 percent after tax in the medium term, which is to be achieved through organic growth of 50-60 new stations per year, of which 40-50 will be in Central and Eastern Europe.

Statoil Fuel and Retail said it targets cost savings of 450 million crowns ($76.54 million) by 2015 and that the firm has an ambition to reduce working capital by 500 million crowns.

The company also said it aims to have a ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.5 to 2.5, and that it still aims to distribute at least 50 percent of its net profit to shareholders.

The firm, the result of an IPO by parent company Statoil last year, operates some 2,300 petrol stations, many with convenience stores, across Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics and northwest Russia.

The Scandinavian petrol market accounts for some 80 percent of its gross profit. ($1 = 5.8793 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)