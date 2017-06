OSLO Nov 29 Norwegian fuel station chain Statoil Fuel & Retail remains committed to growth on the Polish pump market and its Polish business was making a profit despite a recent price war, the firm said.

"(The price war) resulted in thin margins, but let me underline that the result in Poland has a positive EBIT," the firm's Chief Executive Jacob Schram said on a capital markets day on Tuesday

