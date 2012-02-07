OSLO Feb 7 Norway-based petrol chain
Statoil Fuel and Retail slashed its proposed dividend
by 40 percent and posted below-forecast core earnings on Tuesday
while projecting stable demand ahead in its key Scandinavian
markets.
The company said it was proposing a dividend for 2011 of
1.80 Norwegian crowns, well short of last year's 3-crown payout,
which analysts in a Reuters poll had thought would be repeated.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) was 617 million crowns ($105.8 million) in
the fourth quarter, compared with the average forecast of 712
million crowns in a Reuters poll.
The company said the long-term outlook for market
fundamentals in central and eastern Europe, where it has
focussed its future growth, "remains attractive".
($1 = 5.8312 Norwegian krones)
(Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Balazs Koranyi)