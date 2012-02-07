OSLO Feb 7 Norway-based petrol chain Statoil Fuel and Retail slashed its proposed dividend by 40 percent and posted below-forecast core earnings on Tuesday while projecting stable demand ahead in its key Scandinavian markets.

The company said it was proposing a dividend for 2011 of 1.80 Norwegian crowns, well short of last year's 3-crown payout, which analysts in a Reuters poll had thought would be repeated.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 617 million crowns ($105.8 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with the average forecast of 712 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company said the long-term outlook for market fundamentals in central and eastern Europe, where it has focussed its future growth, "remains attractive". ($1 = 5.8312 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Walter Gibbs; editing by Balazs Koranyi)