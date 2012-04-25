OSLO, April 25 Norway-based petrol chain Statoil Fuel and Retail SFRET.OL reported broadly steady first-quarter core profit on Wednesday as it struggled with falling margins and steady volumes.

The company, a takeover target of Canadian convenience-store company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO), said adjusted earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation was 650 million crowns ($113 million), down from 654 million a year earlier.