SINGAPORE Aug 28 STATS ChipPAC Ltd said on Thursday China's Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co and Tianshui Huatian Technology Co are among parties who have approached the company for a possible acquisition.

STATS ChipPAC, which is majority owned by state investor Temasek Holdings, reiterated its earlier statements in May and June that it had been contacted by certain parties for a possible acquisition.

"The company wishes to confirm that these parties include JCET and Huatian. There is no assurance that any of these approaches will result in any definitive agreement or transaction," the company said in a statement.

The announcement came after shares in the technology service provider jumped as much as 12 percent on Wednesday to their highest in more than three years, prompting a query by the Singapore Exchange. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Paul Tait)