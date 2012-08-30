Reuters Market Eye - UBS advises investors to stay defensive in Indian stocks, arguing valuations for the Nifty at 12.9 times 1-year forward P/E "are not cheap."

Looking at its model portfolio, the investment bank remains "overweight" on consumers, pharmas and defensive power stocks; "neutral" on IT; and "underweight" on autos, banks, cements, materials, and oil & gas.

UBS says it has also turned "underweight" on infrastructure stocks by cutting the weighting of BHEL (BHEL.NS) and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS).

The investment bank adds Nestle (NEST.NS) in place of Dabur India (DABU.NS) in its model portfolio, while adding Phoenix Mills (PHOE.NS) and removing ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS).