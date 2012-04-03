(Corrects April 2 story to show CEO's resignation is effective
Oct 1, not Jan 10)
RIYADH, April 2 Saudi Telecom Co
(STC), the kingdom's largest telecom operator, said on Monday it
had accepted the resignation of its chief executive, Saud
al-Daweesh.
STC said Daweesh's resignation is effective October 1 and
that the board had accepted it on Monday, in a statement posted
on the website of the Saudi bourse. It did not immediately name
a successor.
The statement did not give a reason for Daweesh's
resignation, but it praised him for helping boost the operator's
business to 160 million customers worldwide.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Amran Abocar)